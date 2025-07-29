Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City star Jack Grealish wants to be sure that Everton are the right club for him to join in the ongoing window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 21-year-old winger joined Manchester City in 2021 from Aston Villa after the Cityzens forked out £100m for him and has played 157 games for the Sky Blues.

In the last two seasons, Grealish has played a bit part role in Pep Guardiola’s side, starting only 17 league games in that period.

He has two more years left on his current deal, but he is seeking a move out of the Etihad Stadium this summer for regular game time.

Grealish has admirers in the Premier League and Merseyside outfit Everton are one of them.

The Toffees are rebuilding under David Moyes and the Scottish tactician wants to bring the England international to the club.

Everton are considering taking Grealish on loan from Manchester City, but the player has yet to make a decision.

Trophy Premier League x3 FA Cup Champions League UEFA Super Cup FIFA Club World Cup Jack Grealish’s trophies at Manchester City

It has been claimed that Grealish wants to make sure that Everton are the best club for him to be beyond the end of the summer window.

Currently among the winger’s suitors, Everton have made the strongest push.

In Italy, Antonio Conte’s Napoli are also considering Grealish as an option and with them being in the Champions League this season, they could appear as an attractive destination for the Englishman.

Everton have already strengthened their squad with the addition of Thierno Barry from Villarreal and making Carlos Alcarez’s deal permanent in the summer.

They are also closing in on completing a deal for Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou and Grealish could become their fifth signing of the summer.

Everton are also keen on Lyon’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.