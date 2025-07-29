Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Wolfsburg are seeking to sign Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu on a loan deal, but Tottenham Hotspur and Roma are also keen on him.

Spurs have a new manager in the form of Thomas Frank at the helm and he wants to bring in players in the ongoing window who will fit his tactical approach.

They have brought in two new faces in the defence in the form of Koto Takai and Luka Vuskovic, but both are youngsters and not expected to play major roles yet.

At right-back, an extra body may be needed, with Pedro Porro the senior option, but Archie Gray having filled in when needed.

Wolfsburg feel they have found a competent right-back in the shape of Ratiu at Rayo Vallecano, but Tottenham are also keen.

According to German daily WAZ, Wolfsburg are plotting to sign him on loan as they find his €25m release clause too high and have already failed with an offer of between €12m and €14m.

Spanish side Villarreal have a 50 per cent sell-on in the Romania international and a buy-back clause set at €8m.

Club Years Villarreal 2016-2021 ADO Den Haag (loan) 2020-2021 Huesca 2021-2023 Rayo Vallecano 2023- Andrei Ratiu’s career history

Bayer Leverkusen are also considering Ratiu, who featured 35 times for Rayo Vallecano last season, as a potential replacement for Jeremie Frimpong.

Spurs are working on several fronts at the moment, as they have a number of positions to improve, with the forward department being one of them.

Talks have been held about signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid and he is available for €90m.

However, while the Brazilian winger will not object to being sold if he can decide the destination, he currently prefers a move to Liverpool.

The Reds may move for Rodrygo after selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for €75m.