Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wolves are set to miss out on Franjo Ivanovic, as Benfica have agreed a deal for him and he is set to undergo medical on Wednesday.

The Midlands outfit have seen some top players departing Molineux in the ongoing window and Vitor Pereira has been given the task of building a competitive squad.

Wolves have brought in Fer Lopez, Jhon Aria and Jorgen Strand Larsen so far but have missed out on their defensive target Marc Pubill, as he joined Atletico Madrid.

They have been planning to add another striker in the ongoing window and recently made a move towards Union SG hitman Ivanovic.

Portuguese giants Benfica have an agreement on personal terms with Ivanovic and have been trying to agree a fee with Union SG.

Wolves entering the race made Ivanovic ‘hesitate’ though, as the Premier League side showed their financial power.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Wolves have received a blow in their hopes of securing Ivanovic’s signature, as Union SG have now agreed to a deal with Benfica.

Competition Finish Primeira Liga 2nd Portuguese Cup Runners-up Champions League Last 16 Portuguese League Cup Winners Benfica last season

The Portuguese outfit will pay a fee in the region of €25m to Union SG and Ivanovic is set to fly to Portugal today.

He will undergo a medical on Wednesday and if all goes all well, then he will pen a deal with Benfica.

The Croatian striker has agreed to a three-year deal with the Portuguese outfit to continue his career in Lisbon.

Ivanovic helped Union SG to win the Belgian league title last season and netted 16 goals while laying on six assists.

Benfica, likely wary of Wolves’ interest in the attacker, are moving quickly and want to get his medical done and a contract signed soon.