Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Wolves and West Ham United have been namechecked as options for Benfica’s 26-year-old winger Kerem Akturkoglu this summer.

Both Wolves and West Ham have experienced challenging windows so far, with the Molineux outfit losing Matheus Cunha, Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri, while Mohammed Kudus swapped the Hammers for Tottenham Hotspur.

There is big pressure on both clubs to get their business right in the final weeks of the transfer window, especially with newly promoted sides showing ambition in the market.

Wolves had been looking at Union SG attacker Franjo Ivanovic, but Benfica accelerated and are on course to scoop him up.

West Ham meanwhile have had eyes on Italy, with Cagliari’s Roberto Piccoli wanted, while they are keeping tabs on the situation of Roma hitman Artem Dovbyk.

Now both have been namechecked as options for Benfica’s Turkey international winger Akturkoglu.

Joining Benfica in September last year, he played in 30 league and 12 Champions League matches, scoring 15 goals and setting up 12 more for his team-mates.

Apart from that, Akturkoglu clocked game time in other competitions and enjoyed 50 outings in total as he was relied upon heavily.

Fact Born – 1998 First club – Basaksehir At Galatasaray – 2020-2024 Turkey caps – 44 Turkish Super Lig winner x2 Turkish Super Cup winner Portuguese League Cup winner Kerem Akturkoglu facts

Both Wolves and West Ham are, therefore, aware of the player’s ability to handle the pressure of playing a significantly high number of games over the season.

However, there is competition for his services with two Bundesliga sides, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, also hot on his heels.

Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce have now joined them and enquiries have been lodged, though nothing is official as yet.

“Besiktas and Fenerbahce inquired about Kerem Akturkoglu’s situation with Benfica”, Turkish journalist Yakup Cinar told Turkish outlet Yeni Acik.

“No official offer has been made to the player by either club.

“Dortmund, West Ham, Leverkusen, and Wolverhampton are also interested in Kerem.”

The player, on his part, is open to leaving Benfica if a suitable offer arrives.

“Kerem Akturkoglu is considering leaving Benfica if a good offer comes in.

“Benfica are demanding €25m for Kerem.”

The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Turkish club Basaksehir and had a successful stint at Galatasaray before Benfica signed him.