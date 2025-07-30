Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘an option’ for Belgian attacker Lois Openda and the Premier League side have had contact with his camp, with the interest ‘mutual’.

The Villa Park outfit have been very conscious about making their moves in the transfer window as they try to trim the wage bill.

They do not want to be caught out by UEFA’s spending rules and there are expected to be departures from the club, with big speculation around Ollie Watkins, despite Villa’s not for sale stance.

Yasin Ozcan and Marco Bizot have been their only signings so far, but Aston Villa hold interest in more players.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, RB Leipizg attacker Openda is ‘an option’ and there has been contact between the club and the player’s camp.

The interest is mutual, with the signs that Openda would welcome the chance to turn out at Villa Park under Unai Emery.

However, it is suggested that Villa would need to sell Watkins, a Manchester United target, before they could move for an attacker.

Club Years Club Brugge 2018-2022 Vitesse (loan) 2020-2022 Lens 2022-2023 RB Leipzig 2023- Lois Openda’s career history

If Aston Villa did decide to cash in on Watkins then that would free them to progress their interest in the Leipzig man.

In the summer of 2023, the German side paid €43m for Openda to French club Lens, and he has been a hit at Leipzig.

The Belgium forward has 41 goals to his name and has provided 18 assists in 90 games for Leipzig and the Bundesliga club are likely not to make it easy as Newcastle United are targeting Benjamin Sesko.

Openda’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2028 and that puts Die Roten Bullen in a good position to ask for a big fee for their star striker.