Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Coventry City would like to keep hold of Belgian striker Norman Bassette, who is attracting interest from Dutch side FC Utrecht and a ‘battle is looming’ as a result.

The Championship side signed the Belgian last summer from French outfit Caen on a four-year contract.

The 20-year-old is seen as a promising player for the future, having featured 25 times in the Championship for Frank Lampard’s men last term, and he has one senior Belgium cap to his name as well.

Bassette, otherwise, is a regular for the Belgium Under-21s, and in the ongoing window, he is attracting transfer interest from the Netherlands.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht are considering Bassette as an option for them.

However, Frank Lampard rates the Belgian highly and wants to keep hold of the 20-year-old beyond this summer.

Coventry centre-back Luis Binks is being sold to Danish giants Brondby this week, but Bassette is not someone they want to offload.

Club Years Caen 2021-2024 Mechelen (loan) 2023-2024 Coventry City 2024- Norman Bassette’s career history

As such, it is suggested a ‘battle is therefore looming’ for Bassette.

The Belgian hitman has been given minutes in Coventry’s pre-season and Lampard wants to keep him as part of his plans.

The Sky Blues are expected to make a push for the Championship playoffs in the approaching season and they have forward options like Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante at their disposal.

Bassette managed more than 900 minutes in the league last term and if he is to stay, he could be demanding more game time.

Coventry will need to keep their eyes open for any interest in the Belgian, but they have the safety blanket of his contract, which does not expire until 2028.

What Bassette wants though could be key and may need to be taken into account to keep him happy.

Coventry could also soon be tested for defender Milan van Ewijk.