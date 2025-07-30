Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

League One side Plymouth Argyle have submitted a loan offer to Celtic for Stephen Welsh, which is being considered by the Bhoys, according to journalist Anthony Joseph.

The 25-year-old centre-back is a product of the Celtic academy system and has featured 68 times for them at senior level.

Coming through the academy system, Welsh has failed to establish himself in the Bhoys starting up line-up after only featuring one time during the first half of the season, he joined KV Mechelen during the winter window; they failed with an offer for him in the summer.

Welsh featured regularly for the Belgian outfit during his loan spell and made 17 appearances for them.

Celtic have brought in some new faces to the camp this summer with centre-back Hayato Inamura being one of them.

With a new centre-back coming through the door at Celtic Park, Welsh will be down the pecking order in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

KV Mechelen approached Celtic with an offer to make Welsh’s loan permanent but failed to provide the centre-back with the option to join, as they could not come to an agreement with the Bhoys.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Now another opportunity for Welsh to leave Celtic has arisen as an offer from south of the border has arrived at Celtic.

Recently relegated League One side Plymouth Argyle want to take Welsh on loan this summer and Celtic are considering their offer.

Celtic recently saw their negotiations with another English outfit in the form of Norwich City break down for Hyun-Jun Yang.

The Bhoys are working on the incoming front as well and they are still interested in Jakob Breum despite their initial offer getting rejected by Go Ahead Eagles.

Plymouth were relegated from the Championship last season and will start the new League One season amongst the favourites to go up.