Crystal Palace are looking to make signings for three positions, but which European competition they will be in has ‘complicated planning’, according to journalist Bobby Manzi.

The Eagles qualified for the 2025/26 Europa League by virtue of winning the FA Cup, the first major trophy in their history.

Palace though, were demoted to the Conference League based on UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership.

The Premier League side have since submitted an appeal against their demotion to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Uncertainty over which European competition they will be in though has ‘complicating planning’ when it comes to signings, both due to the budget available and which players they can attract.

Already Genoa defender Koni De Winter stalled a move to Crystal Palace due to the European issue.

Hopeful of a positive outcome, the Eagles are now looking to strengthen their squad with a minimum of three signings across three positions.

It has been suggested that the signings will be across the spine of the team, looking to augment the centre-back department, central midfield and the forward positions.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Palace have been linked with Sepp van den Berg’s younger brother Rav van den Berg, and Yann Bisseck remains a key target, with Marc Guehi entering the final year of his contract and attracting interest from Liverpool.

They have also been linked with a striker in Nice’s Evann Guessand, amid suggestions they are now in pole position to scoop him up.

With veterans Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward having left the club, Crystal Palace might need to strengthen for the full-back positions too.

Arsenal held talks with Crystal Palace regarding Eberechi Eze and Palace have indicated that they have to pay up the release clause to take him away.

Eze has a time-sensitive release clause of £67.5m fee, but Crystal Palace can be uncompromising with the structure of the deal.

Crystal Palace will look to hasten their summer activity, with their season beginning soon with a Community Shield fixture against Liverpool.