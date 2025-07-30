Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are ‘ready to go where no other Premier League team has gone’ for Inter defender Yann Bisseck.

The Eagles are in the market for centre-backs this summer and could still lose Marc Guehi, despite being far apart from Liverpool over his valuation.

They have been assessing a number of options and lined up a deal for Genoa defender Koni De Winter before the player stalled it over concerns about which European competition the Eagles would be playing in.

Tottenham have since asked about De Winter.

Now Palace are looking at taking Bisseck from Inter, despite the fact the Italians are not actively looking to sell him.

He has been the subject of much interest from the Premier League, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Palace are ‘ready to go where no other Premier League team’ have, by putting in a big bid.

Palace are suggested to be ready to break the €30m barrier to try to land Bisseck.

In total, Crystal Palace will offer €32m for Bisseck, which would hand Inter a big profit on the €7m they paid to sign him in 2023.

Player To Fee Michael Olise Bayern Munich £50.8m Aaron Wan‑Bissaka Manchester United £45m Joachim Andersen Fulham £30m Yannick Bolasie Everton £25m Alexander Sorloth RB Leipzig £17.6m Crystal Palace’s top 5 record sales

While Bisseck is not for sale, Inter would not stand in his way if an offer which matched their valuation arrive this summer.

Last summer, West Ham tried to sign Bisseck, but Inter knocked back their €20m bid.

Currently, Inter value the defender at €35m, meaning if a €32m bid from Crystal Palace comes in then it is close to the valuation.

Inter could well turn to De Winter if they sell Bisseck.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg as a possible option.

Van den Berg looked to be on his way to Dutch giants Feyenoord, who agreed a deal with Boro and the player, but that move has now fallen apart and he is still at the Riverside.