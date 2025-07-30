Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Como have told Everton that Assane Diao is not for sale at the moment and only a huge bid can change their mind, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

Everton are rebuilding under David Moyes and strengthening their forward department is top of their agenda.

The Toffees have made Carlos Alcarez’s loan spell permanent and have also brought in Thierno Barry from Villarreal already.

Signing a winger is on their agenda and they want to take Manchester City star Jack Grealish on loan.

They are pushing hard to land him, but the Sky Blues midfielder wants to be sure that Everton are the right club for him to join, with Napoli interested in signing him.

It has been suggested that they have Como’s Diao on their radar and they recently submitted an enquiry regarding him.

Diao joined Como from Real Betis during the winter transfer window and scored eight goals in 15 appearances for the Italian top flight side.

Club Years Real Betis 2022-2025 Como 2025- Assane Diao’s career history

However, Everton and other clubs keen on signing him have been told that he is not for sale.

Como consider the 19-year-old an important part of their first team set-up and it has been suggested that the Toffees have to come up with a big offer to convince them to let him leave.

At this stage, to find a deal for Diao, who has featured two times for Senegal, might be difficult for the Merseyside outfit.

Everton have been pursuing a transfer for Juventus winger Timothy Weah as well, but the USA international favours a move to Marseille.

Aside from strengthening the forward department, Moyes’s side are looking for a full-back and they are chasing former Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who plays for French side Lyon.