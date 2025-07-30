Stu Forster/Getty Images

The fee that Stoke City will be banking from selling Sol Sidibe to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven has emerged.

The 18-year-old came through the Potteries youth academy and is considered a top prospect for the future.

The Championship club gave him a new contract last summer to extend his contract until 2027, but he has been hot property this summer and PSV have been working to land him.

Sidibe is an England Under-18 international, even though he was born in Paris, but Stoke City have had him since 2015, when he was only eight years old.

European clubs have closely followed Sidibe’s development at the Potteries and now he has been snared away.

Sidibe did feature in a friendly against Liverpool recently, but PSV stayed the course and have moved to bring him in.

The fee was announced as undisclosed, but according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, PSV are paying Stoke a fee of €2.5m.

Player Arrived from Maksym Taloverov Plymouth Argyle Aaron Cresswell West Ham United Robert Bozenik Boavista Sorba Thomas Huddersfield Town Divin Mubama Manchester City Stoke City’s arrivals so far

PSV will be signing the 18-year-old on a four-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2030.

Sidibe suffered a long-term injury last season; otherwise, he could have had more than the 21 appearances he is set to end his Stoke journey with.

Sidibe is primarily a central midfielder, but he can slot in at other positions, which makes his profile a versatile one.

Now that PSV have a deal in place with the Championship side, they will look to put him through his medical to announce his capture, beating off the competition.

French side Lille had also been keen on Sidibe, but were unable to move for him without offloading another midfielder first.