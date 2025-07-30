Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor believes that Stoke City forward Nathan Lowe has exceptional focus and drive, and is hoping the Hatters benefit from it after he joined on loan.

The League One outfit confirmed on Wednesday that they have managed to rope in the Stoke City academy graduate on a season-long loan deal.

For Lowe, it represents another loan switch following a highly successful six-month spell at League Two side Walsall last term.

In 22 League Two appearances overall, Lowe scored 15 goals, helping Walsall dominate proceedings in the division.

He won praise from Walsall boss Mat Sadler, who dubbed him a ‘very talented boy’.

Stoke were so impressed with his performances that they recalled him in the new year.

Lowe though was given precious few opportunities back in the Potteries and that was something which disappointed former Championship striker Sam Parkin.

Parkin said: “So, yes that is a real shame how it has played out for him because I had high hopes that he would come back to Stoke and be the one that saved them ultimately.”

Reflecting on the player’s form last season, Stockport boss Challinor told his club’s official website: “Nathan’s record at Walsall last season was well documented.

Team West Brom Shrewsbury Town Cheltenham Town Salford City Chesterfield Grimsby Town Carlisle United Crewe Alexandra AFC Wimbledon Notts County Harrogate Town Doncaster Rovers Newport County Tranmere Rovers Huddersfield Town Teams Nathan Lowe scored against last season

“He now wants to prove himself at a higher level and we believe it is a great fit for all concerned.

“From the minute we met Nathan and his family, we knew he would be a player we’d love to have.

“We are signing a young player at 19, granted, but the maturity he shows and how he acts is of a person well beyond his years.”

The Stockport boss believes that his side are getting an attacker who has superb focus and drive, and the Hatters will look to give him a platform.

“His focus and drive is exceptional, and we hope that we can provide the platform for him to show that he’s ready to score more goals in a higher division.

“As is often the case with younger players during pre-season, his minutes have been slightly limited, but we will work to get him up to speed as soon as possible and can’t wait to begin working with him.”

Stoke have Lowe tied down on a contract running until the summer of 2028, but did consider selling him this summer.