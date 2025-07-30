Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott has travelled to Wales today to undergo a medical with League One side Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds had a horrible previous campaign, which saw them relegated to League One and they are now preparing for life in the third division.

Cardiff City have appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager and they are planning to strengthen their squad to get back in the Championship.

The new manager wants to add an experienced goalkeeper to their squad and ex-West Ham goalkeeper Trott is on their list.

Trott was the subject of a real transfer battle last summer, as a number of Danish clubs tried to do a deal with West Ham.

He eventually moved to Copenhagen, whose boss hailed what he had heard about Trott when doing his research on him.

Having fallen out of favour at Copenhagen though, Trott has been expected to move this summer and recently Cardiff opened talks.

It has been suggested that both clubs have now come to an agreement regarding a loan deal that will have an option to make it permanent for a €1.8m transfer fee if Cardiff are promoted to the Championship.

Goalkeeper Age Ethan Horvath 30 Jak Alnwick 32 Matthew Turner 23 Cardiff City’s current goalkeepers

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Trott has travelled to Wales today to undergo his medical with Cardiff before he puts pen to paper.

If the deal goes through, then the shot-stopper will have to fight with Jak Alnwick and Ethan Horvath for a spot in the starting line-up.

Trott has experience of playing League Two; during the 2019/20 season, he featured 23 times for AFC Wimbledon while on loan from West Ham.

He will be determined to prove himself to his new boss, Barry-Murphy, to claim a spot in the starting line-up in the upcoming campaign.

West Ham may also keep an eye on how Trott does and it remains to be seen if he gives them cause to rue letting him go.