Celtic have ruled out selling Adam Idah, with the striker ‘going nowhere’ despite being linked with Italian side Udinese.

Idah, who Celtic signed from English Championship side Norwich City on a permanent basis last summer, played 53 matches overall for the Hoops last season, scoring 20 goals.

The striker though did not fully convince and former Hibernian star Tam McManus admitted before the end of the campaign that in his view, Idah had not justified his transfer fee.

Celtic sold Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window and though most thought that would see Idah leading the line, he was regularly overlooked in favour of Daizen Maeda.

With debate raging over Idah, Marvin Bartley claimed he would take Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers ahead of the Celtic man.

Celtic could have looked to cash in on Idah this summer and it has been suggested that he has interest from Italy in the shape of Udinese.

However, even if Udinese do want Idah, Celtic are not planning to sell him, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

Competition Goals Scottish Premiership 13 Scottish Cup 2 Scottish League Cup 2 Champions League 3 Adam Idah’s goals last season

Celtic and Idah are both expecting a big season for the striker this term and he is likely to get his chance to live up to his price tag.

The Bhoys have so far not brought in a new striker, which may well encourage Idah.

Celtic have brought in winger Benjamin Nygren to replace the departed Nicolas Kuhn, while Kieran Tierney and Shin Yamada have arrived to boost the defence.

They are close to announcing the signing of defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan from Manchester City after Pep Guardiola sanctioned the move.

Celtic are due to start their Scottish Premiership campaign by playing host to St Mirren on Sunday.