Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has now sanctioned Jahmai Simpson-Pusey’s loan move to Scottish giants Celtic.

The Bhoys are accelerating their transfer business in the final six weeks of the market after a quiet start which has left some fans concerned about limited arrivals.

Hayato Inamura and Kieran Tierney have been brought in to strengthen Celtic’s backline already.

However, Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke’s departures have left them thin on options in the centre-back position, which will become worse if Stephen Welsh goes to Plymouth Argyle.

Champions League qualifiers are on Celtic’s agenda this summer and the new Scottish Premiership season is due to start this weekend.

Celtic have been looking to bring a central defender and Cityzens’ 19-year-old Simpson-Pusey has been considered a top option.

Now Manchester City boss Guardiola ‘has sanctioned’ the 19-year-old’s loan move to Celtic Park, according to journalist Barry Anderson.

Competition Appearances Premier League 2 FA Cup 1 EFL Cup 1 Champions League 2 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey’s appearances last term

He played six senior games for Manchester City last season in all competitions and Guardiola believes that he can develop rapidly at Celtic.

Simpson-Pusey is a product of Cityzens’ esteemed youth academy and he is seen as a player for the future at the Etihad.

Celtic will have no option to buy the young English defender, as Manchester City are only sending him out on a straight loan deal.

On Sunday, Celtic kick off their new season against St. Mirren at Celtic Park and Brendan Rodgers will hope to have Simpson-Pusey available for selection.