Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has backed the loan transfer of Nathan Asiimwe to AFC Wimbledon, explaining there is a level of trust with the Wombles.

Asiimwe has just signed a new contract that runs until 2027 before then joining League One side Wimbledon on a season-long loan.

Hartlepool United and Walsall enjoyed the services of Asiimwe over the course of the previous season, with the Addicks man unable to help prevent Wimbledon from overcoming the Saddlers in the League Two playoff final.

Jones claimed that the playoff final was a wonderful opportunity, testing Asiimwe at the end of what was a fruitful loan spell for the Charlton man.

A loan to a League One outfit was the next step in Asiimwe’s development, stated Jones, with Wimbledon providing that opportunity.

Addicks boss Jones told Charlton’s official website: “We’re delighted that Nathan’s signed a new contract. He’s a young player that’s come through the academy and he’s one that we hope ends up in our first-team.

“Last season he had a wonderful test and got to a play-off final with Walsall during what was a real productive loan spell.

“We feel that the best thing for his development now is to go to a League One team and he’s done that with Wimbledon.”

And Charlton are prepared to trust Addicks favourite Johnnie Jackson with the development of Asiimwe.

He added: “We obviously know Johnnie [Jackson] so it’s a club that we trust and we know that he’s going into a good place.”

Wimbledon achieved promotion to League One via the playoff final, after spending three seasons in the fourth division.

The Wombles are helmed by the Addicks legend Jackson, who spent eight years at the Valley as a player.

While the Charlton talent will continue to develop in League One, Addicks boss Jones is plotting a Championship campaign.

It will be one with new boy Tanto Olaofe, who joined from Stockport County.

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin feels that the hitman is direct, has pace and great movement, and the move is a real loss for Stockport.