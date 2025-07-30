Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin is of the view that Stockport County will miss Charlton Athletic new boy Tanto Olaofe’s pace, directness and forward movements in the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old centre forward is a product of the Millwall academy system and Stockport signed him in the winter of 2023 from the Lions.

Olaofe helped Stockport get promoted in the 2023/24 season from League Two by contributing 20 goals in 43 league games for them.

Last season, he played a crucial role in helping Stockport reach the League One playoffs and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Newly promoted Championship side Charlton came calling for Olaofe early in the summer transfer window and they snapped him up on a £1.5m deal.

Parkin pointed out that Olaofe’s departure stuck in his mind, as he performed brilliantly for Stockport in recent campaigns.

The ex-EFL star also stressed that the Charlton new boy has pace, directness and abilities that can help a team in the final third with his movements, which Stockport will miss in the upcoming season.

Game Competition Bolton Wanderers (H) League One Wycombe Wanderers (A) League One Crewe Alexandra (H) EFL Cup Stockport County’s first three games

“Not only Louie Barry, but they lost Olaofe, which was kind of an interesting one for me to see because he has been a brilliant player for them”, Parkin said on What The EFL (12:30).

“The kind of pace, the directness, the player that plays over the shoulder to mix things up for them and in truth I am not kind of overly enamoured with their signings.”

Olaofe previously featured in the Championship two times for Millwall and he will be determined to prove himself at that level donning the Charlton shirt.

The Addicks have been active in the ongoing window and they recently signed Charlie Kelman from Queens Park Rangers.

Charlton showed their ambition as they were among Championship clubs that tried to secure the signature of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore on loan, but they will miss out on him as he is set to join Rangers.