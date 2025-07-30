Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Stephen Welsh could well be leaving Celtic permanently if he joins Plymouth Argyle on loan this summer as the offer also contained an option to buy.

The 25-year-old centre-back is down the pecking order in Brendan Rodgers’ squad and he spent the last half of the season on loan to Belgian club KV Mechelen.

He was wanted by the Belgians last summer, but Celtic chose not to do business and kept him around at Celtic Park.

Welsh impressed during his loan spell with the Belgian outfit while making 17 appearances for them while racking up only two cautions.

Mechelen tried to sign him on a permanent basis earlier this summer, but failed to secure a deal with Celtic for his signature.

Welsh has returned to the club following the expiry of his loan spell and is preparing for the upcoming season with the Celtic squad.

Celtic are set to complete the signing of Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan, as Pep Guardiola has sanctioned a move and his arrival, combined with the addition of centre-back Hayato Inamura, will introduce more competition in Welsh’s position.

Welsh has admirers in England’s League One, as Plymouth, who are preparing themselves to get back to the Championship, want to add him to their defence.

Game Competition Barnsley (H) League One Bolton Wanderers (A) League One QPR (H) EFL Cup Plymouth Argyle’s first three games

Argyle have gone to Celtic with an offer to take Welsh on loan which the Bhoys are considering.

And, according to journalist Mark Hendry, the offer also contains an option to buy, which if Plymouth triggered would bring a permanent end to Welsh’s time at Parkhead.

Celtic have seen a host of fresh faces come in and they are also focusing on outgoings to trim the squad.

They recently saw Championship outfit Norwich City walk away from negotiations for Hyan-Jun Yang, but it has been suggested that he has other admirers in England.

The Bhoys will begin their title defence at the weekend against St. Mirren and Rodgers will be hoping for a flying start to the campaign.

Plymouth meanwhile are set to welcome Barnsley to Home Park on Saturday.