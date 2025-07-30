Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool put an offer to Napoli for Victor Osimhen one week ago and the striker ‘rejected’ it, due to having an agreement with Galatasaray, a Turkish journalist has claimed.

Since winning the league title last season, the Reds have been on a spending spree this summer, in order to adequately equip Arne Slot for the challenge that lies ahead.

Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez were recently joined by Hugo Ekitike, after Liverpool pushed Newcastle United aside in the race for his signature.

Newcastle United‘s star man, Alexander Isak, has emerged as their next target, with the Reds preparing a big offer for him.

While efforts are on to reach an agreement with Newcastle United, a new claim about Liverpool’s striker hunt has been made.

Turkish journalist Yakup Cinar has insisted that Liverpool put an offer to Napoli for Osimhen just a week ago, but Osimhen would not join the Reds.

Osimhen is heading back to Galatasaray and it is claimed he was not willing to break his agreement with the Turkish side when Liverpool came calling.

Club Years Wolfsburg 2017-2019 Charleroi (loan) 2018-2019 Charleroi 2019 Lille 2019-2020 Napoli 2020-2025 Galatasaray (loan) 2024-2025 Victor Osimhen’s career history

“Liverpool made an offer to Napoli for Victor Osimhen a week ago”, Cinar told Turkish outlet Yeni Acik.

“Osimhen rejected this offer due to his agreement with Galatasaray.”

Liverpool have been consistently linked with Osimhen this summer and were identified as the biggest threat in Galatasaray’s bid to re-sign the striker.

Whether Liverpool really did go in with a recent offer for the Nigerian striker is unclear, but Isak has long been considered their top target when it comes to another striker.

Osimhen has been available for much of the summer for a release clause price of €75m at Napoli and Liverpool have been trying to get their business done early, meaning there was ample opportunity to move for the Nigerian earlier than a week ago.