Sunderland and Chelsea are in talks over Marc Guiu, as the Black Cats are interested in loaning in the striker, according to journalist Keith Downie.

The newly promoted Premier League side have conducted substantial transfer business already this summer, as they have been very active in the window so far.

Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdne Talb and Reinildo have been brought in to improve the quality of the squad.

They have impressed with their latest acquisition of Granit Xhaka and are working to sign goalkeeper Robin Roefs, with the big fee NEC Nijmegen are getting the result of high level talks.

However, Sunderland are yet to address their issues in the frontline, as Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda are their only forward options and would need to make a massive step up to score regularly in the Premier League.

Sunderland have largely been expected to try to strengthen that area before the transfer window closes and now they have made a move to do so.

Chelsea’s bit-part attacker Guiu, who is available on loan, is the striker they are targeting and looking to take to the Stadium of Light.

Club Years Barcelona 2023-2024 Chelsea 2024- Marc Guiu’s career history

The Blues and the Black Cats are currently in talks as Regis Le Bris’ side are working to get a deal done for the Spain Under-19 international.

Last summer, Chelsea signed Guiu from Spanish giants Barcelona for €6m on a five-year deal with an option to extend it for another year.

He did not start any Premier League games last season, but managed to score six goals in the Conference League, including a hat-trick and a brace.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland will be able to get a deal done for Guiu and it is unclear if Chelsea might be looking for guarantees over game time to sign off on the switch.

Sunderland did want to sign Armand Lauriente from Sassuolo to strengthen in attack, but that move collapsed.