Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Championship trio Swansea City, Preston North End and Wrexham have ‘strong interest’ in Wycombe Wanderers hitman Richard Kone.

The 22-year-old Ivorian hitman was one of the standout players last season in League One due to his impressive performances.

Kone was so impressive he was namechecked as a reason Wycombe could finish in an automatic promotion spot by former EFL winger Adrian Clarke.

He was the sixth-highest scorer in the league as he scored 18 goals and helped the Chairboys reach the playoffs; in total last term, Kone bagged 21 goals across all competitions.

Wycombe, though, could not get promoted, and now Kone is attracting a host of clubs in the ongoing window.

Three Championship clubs in the shape of Preston North End, Swansea City and newly-promoted Wrexham are keen on the 22-year-old, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

More clubs are in for the Ivorian hitman as Belgian champions Union SG and French outfit Toulouse are following the Chairboys star.

However, Kone is not expected to be a cheap target by any stretch of imagination, as more than £5m will be needed in order to convince the League One club.

Club scored against Wrexham Northampton Town Barnsley (three) Peterborough United (four) Stockport County (two) Lincoln City Stevenage (two) Charlton Athletic Blackpool Mansfield Town Rotherham United Clubs Richard Kone scored against in League One last term

Kone played for non-league side Athletic Newham before he joined the League One side in January 2024 and he has been a super hit at the Chairboys.

Wrexham have been pushing to sign Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United and now they are onto the Wycombe striker as they have ambitions of another promotion.

Daniel Jebbison and Michael Smith have strengthened Preston’s attack, while Bobby Wales joined the Swans, but they are looking for a difference-maker in the shape of Kone.

The 22-year-old’s contract expires next summer and it remains to be seen if he will push to make a move out of the club with so much interest in him.