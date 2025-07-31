Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres is on the shortlist of the defenders that Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr are looking at.

Keeping in line with financial fair play rules has restricted what Aston Villa have been able to do to back Unai Emery so far this summer.

Emery’s side have only brought in a goalkeeper in the form of Marco Bizot and a young centre-back, Yasin Ozcan.

Despite the lack of arrivals, Aston Villa have seen a host of outgoings, with Robin Olsen, Enzo Barrenechea and Kaine Kesler-Hayden leaving and players such as Emi Martinez and Ollie Watkins being linked with a move.

Villa have insisted Watkins is not for sale, but links with Manchester United persist.

Due to their financial compliance issues, Villa are being cautious in the ongoing window but strengthening their forward department, while also recruiting a centre-back, remains on their agenda.

However, they might suffer further raids as the transfer window enters the final month, as Saudi outfit Al Nassr have an interest in their centre-back Torres, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The departure of Axel Disasi, who joined them on loan last season, and Diego Carlos in the winter window, have left the Aston Villa boss short of options in the central defensive area.

Club Years Villarreal 2016-2023 Malaga (loan) 2018-2019 Aston Villa 2023- Pau Torres’ career history

Emery brought in Torres from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 and has trusted him in the side on a regular basis.

Last season, he featured in 34 games for the Birmingham outfit but missed a big part of the season due to a metatarsal injury.

Emery worked with Torres during his time as Villarreal boss and he will not want to part ways with his disciple in the ongoing window, as they are yet to bring in an experienced defender.

Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi is a centre-back Aston Villa have looked at, but now Sunderland are making a big push for him.

Torres has featured a total of 73 times for Aston Villa in his career so far and he has three more years left on his current deal.