Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Bologna do not care about the risk of losing Sunderland target Jhon Lucumi for a lower fee in a year’s time if he does not sign a new contract.

Regis Le Bris’ men are continuing their efforts in the transfer market as they bid to become Premier League ready.

After focusing on young players, Sunderland recently introduced experience into the engine room with the addition of former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka.

They are also landing goalkeeper Robin Roefs, with NEC Nijmegen having investor Marcel Boekhoorn to thank for the high fee.

Defence is an area they have yet to make an addition to, but Le Bris’s side have been linked with several options, including Bologna’s Lucumi.

Sunderland have been ‘pressing’ of late to try to get a deal done for the Colombian, who they consider to be their priority defensive target.

Lucumi, who featured 44 times for Bologna in all competitions, including seven outings in the Champions League, where he faced Liverpool and Aston Villa last season, is inside the final two years of his contract.

Bologna are keen to extend the deal, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Lucumi’s entourage are not keen given ‘concrete interest’ from Sunderland.

Fact Born – 1998 Height – 6ft 1in Nationality – Colombian International caps – 29 Preferred foot – left Contract ends – June 2027 Jhon Lucumi facts

That though is not changing Bologna’s stance and the Rossoblu ‘don’t care’ if Lucumi does not sign a new contract.

Bologna sold Sam Beukema to Napoli and they do not want to lose Lucumi in the same window and they are aware that it could mean a lower price for the Colombian next summer.

Sunderland are working tirelessly on several fronts and they are holding talks with Chelsea to take Marc Guiu on a season-long loan.

Le Bris though is sure to know the need to keep the door shut at the back in the Premier League, where chances to score will be at a premium.

The jury is therefore out on for how much longer Sunderland will continue to try to sign Lucumi.