Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner will move to MLS side New England Revolution without kicking a ball for Lyon.

French giants Lyon have an agreement in place to sign Turner from Forest, but it is one they have been seeking to get out of.

Nottingham Forest though are not prepared to cancel the deal and Lyon will sign Turner from the Tricky Trees for a fee of €8m.

With Lyon no longer wanting the shot-stopper, they have been looking for a quick solution and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, have found it in the shape of New England Revolution.

Turner, once he is signed by Lyon, will be instantly sent out on loan to the MLS side for a year.

The agreement will contain an option for New England Revolution to sign Turner on a permanent basis following the loan spell; it is unclear what the fee would be for the MLS side to keep him.

New England Revolution have also agreed to pick up Turner’s salary in full for the duration of the loan.

That will help Lyon to get the American goalkeeper off the books and minimise the effect of signing a player they no longer want.

Nottingham Forest signed the 31-year-old from Arsenal in 2023 and he spent last term on loan at Crystal Palace.

The Tricky Trees could put money received for Turner into the pot to aid their bid to sign James McAtee from Manchester City.

Despite managing to keep hold of Morgan Gibbs-White on a new contract, Forest still want to land McAtee this summer.

At present though, there is a disagreement between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest on the valuation of the midfielder.

Forest recently saw an offer of £25m for McAtee turned down by Manchester City.