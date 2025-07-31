Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have ‘decided not to’ make an offer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer.

Fenerbahce are backing Jose Mourinho in the transfer market in the ongoing window as he tries to overhaul Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig next season.

Mourinho is an admirer of what Spurs midfielder Bissouma can bring to the table and the Yellow Canaries have been looking at a deal to take him to Istanbul.

The Portuguese made Bissouma his top target, with the Turkish side then sending a representative to London for talks with Tottenham.

Fenerbahce have mulled over the situation though and come to a decision about their push for the midfielder.

According to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, Fenerbahce have ‘decided not to’ make an offer for Bissouma this summer.

The Istanbul giants are switching away from the Spurs man and towards alternative options on their list; it is unclear why they are not proceeding, but it could likely be linked to the cost of any deal.

Player Years Total appearances Steve Perryman 1969–1986 866 Gary Mabbutt 1982–1998 611 Pat Jennings 1964–1977 590 Tom Morris 1899–1912 523 Cyril Knowles 1964–1975 506 Tottenham Hotspur's top five appearance makers

Bissouma could yet have options to leave Tottenham this summer, with Juventus considering him as a potential target.

There are question marks over just how much game time Bissouma will get if he stays at Tottenham into the new season.

Spurs are currently moving to try to bring in former Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich on loan.

Bissouma is due to turn 29 years old towards the end of August and still has another year left to run on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The midfielder is likely to want to make sure he is playing regularly over the first half of season as the Africa Cup of Nations is set to take place in Morocco at the end of the year.

Bissouma’s Mali side have been drawn into Group A of the competition, along with the hosts Morocco, Zambia and Comoros.