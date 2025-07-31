Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Former Juventus star Davide Lanzafame is of the view that Everton and West Ham United target Douglas Luiz was ill advised by his agent, amid the midfielder skipping a training camp.

The Brazilian wants to leave Juventus only a year after arriving from Aston Villa and the Serie A giants are also keen on offloading him following his poor last campaign.

Intermediaries have been working on a transfer for much of the summer.

Luiz has takers in the Premier League in the form of West Ham United and Everton, with the Toffees having spoken to Juventus’ general manager about him.

Last week, Luiz made his situation at the club more complicated by failing to turn up for Igor Tudor’s training camp without informing Juventus.

His agent later contacted the club but did not provide any explanation for his absence and Luiz finally joined the training session this week.

Lanzafame thinks that the situation surrounding Luiz missing training sessions can happen in a team but he believes that the Brazilian was badly guided by his entourage to force a move out of Juventus.

“Unfortunately, these are dynamics that can happen within a team and a dressing room”, Lanzafame was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Competition Finish Serie A 4th FIFA Club World Cup Last 16 Coppa Italia Quarter-final Champions League Playoff round How Juventus did last season

“Sometimes you are not well advised even by the agents, who may force a situation to incentivise a change of team.”

There has been a suspicion at Juventus that Luiz’s absence from the camp was part of an exit strategy and that the midfielder could even have an agreement with another club.

Luiz is currently on a personal program to get his fitness up to speed.

West Ham offered to take Luiz on loan for the season while paying them a €10m loan fee with an obligation to make his move permanent next summer for €30m based on certain conditions.

However, Juventus want a permanent transfer, as they want to use earnings from his transfer to bring in new faces.

It has been suggested that the Old Lady executives are in contact with Luiz’s agent to find a solution for him, as the player has indicated that he will not join any league that he does not deem competitive.