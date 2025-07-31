Michael Steele/Getty Images

Everton ‘have informed Southampton‘ that they are prepared to increase their offer for winger Tyler Dibling.

The Toffees have lit a fire under their transfer business in recent days, with Adam Aznou captured from Bayern Munich for £8m, the left-back penning a four-year deal.

Bayern Munich had been split about what to do with the defender, with some in the club feeling he had the talent to push harder to get into the team and just needed to show more determination in training.

Everton have shown interest in Lyon winger Malick Fofana, but now they are putting in a real push for Southampton’s Dibling.

They have had an offer of £27m plus add-ons turned down but, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, ‘have informed Southampton this evening they are prepared to go higher’.

Dibling was a bright spot for Southampton in an otherwise dismal Premier League campaign last season and Saints have been expected to be tested for him.

A former Southampton coach dubbed him ‘so powerful, yet elegant’ last season, while Dibling himself admitted taking on board Lionel Messi’s advice to improve.

Manager Time at Club Will Still May 2025 – present Ivan Juric December 2024 – April 2025 Russell Martin June 2023 – December 2024 Nathan Jones November 2022 – February 2023 Ralph Hasenhuttl December 2018 – November 2022 Last five permanent Southampton managers

Other Premier League clubs have also been linked with Dibling and Everton’s bid could well fire the starting gun on a race.

The Toffees will hope that does not happen and they are able to quickly agree a fee with Southampton for the winger.

Everton are moving into their new stadium for next season and are keen to make sure they are not again embroiled in a relegation battle.

What business David Moyes can do between now and the closure of the transfer window on 1st September could determine whether or not that is the case.

Despite being just 19 years old, Dibling made 33 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton last season and scored twice.