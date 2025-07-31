Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has sent out a defiant note on the situation of Sunderland target Jhon Lucumi amid efforts to get him to sign a new contract.

Sunderland are working tirelessly in the ongoing window to build a squad for Regis Le Bris that will be good enough to compete in the Premier League, with the fates of Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton last term standing as stark warnings.

Now, following a host of signings, Sunderland are now focused on strengthening their defence with Bologna’s 27-year-old Lucumi in Le Bris’s mind.

Sunderland have been chasing him for some time as he is their first choice centre-back target.

The Colombia international has featured regularly for Bologna since joining them in 2022, with 109 appearances to show for it and his stock has risen accordingly.

Bologna recently activated an option in Lucumi’s contract to extend his stay until 2027 and they are looking to tie him down to a new contract, which the centre-back’s agent is not too keen on, with Sunderland pressing to sign the defender.

Despite being at risk of losing Lucumi on lower money next summer, Bologna’s CEO Fenucci has refused to back down as he explained that Rossoblu will continue their efforts to extend the Sunderland target’s contract and in the event of failing to do so in the ongoing transfer window, they will surely do it after it closes.

“We are talking about it, but today it is not a subject of immediate feasibility”, Fenucci said at a press conference, when asked about a new deal for Lucumi.

Centre-back Age Dan Ballard 25 Jenson Seelt 22 Luke O’Nien 30 Aji Alese 24 Joe Anderson 24 Sunderland’s centre-back options

“If we cannot do it now, we will do it when the market is closed.”

Bologna have already lost one of their defensive pillars in the form of Sam Beukema to Napoli and they do not want to lose Lucumi this summer, and they remain calm about the situation despite Sunderland’s keenness to do a deal.

Sunderland have introduced a host of fresh faces in the ongoing window, focusing on bringing in young talented players and with the introduction of Reinaldo and Granit Xhaka, they have added experience to the squad.

They are also set to land a new custodian in the form of Robin Roefs to bolster competition in that area.

Now, if Bologna continue to refuse to do business for Lucumi, Sunderland will have to decide how long they persist for before moving to the next choice on their list of centre-back targets.