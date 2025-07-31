Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Jan Bednarek has vowed to achieve something great with Portuguese giants FC Porto after leaving Southampton.

Following Saints’ relegation from the Premier League, a host of played have made their way to the exit door, including Kyle Walker-Peters and Paul Onuachu.

Bednarek was widely expected to depart given the presence of a release clause in his contract which became active upon relegation.

He had interest from Turkey in the shape of Trabzonspor, but this week completed a move to Portugal with Porto.

Now, looking to write a new chapter in his career, the 29-year-old insists that Porto’s aim has to be to win every game they play.

The former Southampton defender is convinced that he is in for something great this season with Porto and feels the Portuguese club are a big family.

“Winning every game is the most important thing”, Bednarek was quoted as saying by A Bola.

Club Years Lech Poznan 2013-2017 Gornik Leczna (loan) 2015-2016 Southampton 2017-2025 Aston Villa (loan) 2022-2023 FC Porto 2025- Jan Bednarek’s career history

“Winning every duel, every tackle, seizing every opportunity to score goals. We have to seize those opportunities with both hands.

“That will lead us to something extraordinary this season. In the end, as a club and as a big family, we will achieve something great.”

At Southampton, the Polish international managed to notch up 254 appearances, helping Saints earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Saints have also bid farewell to Kalamdeen Sulemana, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Joe Lumley and Adam Lallana this summer.

Will Still’s side will start their Championship campaign by playing host to Wrexham at St Mary’s on 9th August, a date which is now within sight for Saints.