Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wolves have agreed a deal to bring in left-back David Moller Wolfe from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to replace Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Molineux outfit have had a tough time in the transfer window so far this summer, with the exits of Nelson Semedo, Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha a big blow.

Wolves have been looking for full-back options to boost Vitor Pereira’s backline and now they have found one in the Netherlands.

A deal is in place with Eredivisie outfit AZ to sign Norway international Moller Wolfe.

Now the 23-year-old, who is viewed as the replacement for Ait-Nouri, is to travel for a medical within the next 24 hours.

It is suggested that Wolves managed to see off competition from French side Lille to land the Norwegian, but it is unclear how much they will be paying for him.

Moller Wolfe made 47 appearances across all competitions for AZ over the course of last term and chipped in with eight assists.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

He did come up against English opposition on three occasions in the Europa League, with AZ meeting Tottenham Hotspur in the league phase and then in the last 16, which will have given Wolves a good chance to see what he can do against a Premier League attack.

The Norwegian has another three years left on his deal at AZ and Wolves are likely to be paying a substantial fee.

Wolves still have more work to do in the market and recently showed interest in Union SG attacker Franjo Ivanovic, but he is heading for Benfica.

Benfica winger Kerem Akturkoglu has emerged as another option foe Wolves this summer, but there is competition for the Turkey international’s signature.

Defensively, Wolves have looked at Vladimir Coufal, who is a free agent after he left West Ham United and could be a short term stop-gap at right-back.