Leeds United held a meeting with the camp of Crystal Palace target Bilal El Khannouss on Wednesday and communicated a clear message in the process.

El Khannouss forced his way out of Belgian side Genk last summer in order to head to the Premier League with Leicester City and he does not want to play in the Championship.

Now, following the Foxes being relegated out of the top flight, the midfielder wants to leave the club and move on.

He has interest from Crystal Palace, but the Eagles have held off making a move while there is uncertainty around the future of Eberechi Eze.

Now Leeds have forcefully appeared on the scene and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, ‘a meeting was held’ on Wednesday between the Whites and El Khannouss’ camp.

During those discussions, Leeds ‘made clear’ they are willing to activate the player’s £24.5m release clause at Leicester City.

The clause is active until 15th August.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

It is unclear how the approach has been received by the Morocco international, however joining Leeds would give him a route back into the Premier League.

Leeds have made a host of signings in the transfer window so far, but they are still very much in the market for additions.

The Whites are one of the clubs to have checked up on Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, while they are keeping an eye on the situation of Roma striker Artem Dovbyk.

Despite Leicester being relegated from the Premier League last term, El Khannouss did impress and catch the eye.

Leeds now feel he could come in at Elland Road and offer another option going forward, with the Whites standing by to pay the clause.

How Crystal Palace will respond remains to be seen as if the Eagles do not accelerate their interest in the Moroccan then they risk losing him to Leeds.

The Eagles also have European football to offer El Khannouss, even if the exact flavour of it remains to be determined.