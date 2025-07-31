Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have told their Brazilian shot-stopper Carlos Miguel to find a new club, as he has been deemed surplus to requirements at the City Ground, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Forest have regularly looked to South America and Brazil especially to do business in recent transfer windows and this summer has been no different.

They have continued their way to sign players from the Brazilian league, as Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus have come in from Botafogo.

Now, they are looking to sign a goalkeeper to help Mats Selz, who had a fantastic last season at the Tricky Trees.

American custodian Matt Turner is closing in on a move out of the City Ground, as Lyon and Forest have agreed a deal in principle for him.

And they have informed 26-year-old Miguel, who joined the club in the last campaign from Brazilian club Corinthians, that he is free to seek a move away.

The English club paid £3.4m to the Brazilian giants for the shot-stopper, but he is not a part of their preseason in Portugal.

The move angered Corinthians, who were upset to lose him for such a low fee, and a Brazilian journalist called Miguel ‘little, tiny’.

Miguel featured in only three cup games in his first year at the Tricky Trees, which looks to be his last year at the club as well.

Nuno’s side believes that they need someone better than Miguel to compete with Sels, and they are looking to offload him.

Miguel’s contract still runs until the summer of 2028, but as Nottingham Forest do not want him anymore, he could be available on a cut-price fee.

When he was in Brazil, he played as second fiddle at Internacional and Corinthians, and now it remains to be seen if he will find a club to be their first-choice shot-stopper.