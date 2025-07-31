Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Joao Palhinha ‘can now imagine’ making a move away from the Bavarians, with Tottenham Hotspur being in the midst of talks to land him.

The north Londoners are yet to do a massive amount of business, as Mohammed Kudus has only been the big-money signing so far.

Young centre-back Kota Takai has been the other permanent signing, and Nottingham Forest stopped the proposed signing of Morgan Gibbs-White, who has signed a new contract at the City Ground.

They will be playing in the Champions League and quality players will be necessary to compete and go deep in the competition.

Spurs are now working to add to their midfield options and ex-Fulham star Palhinha has been on their radar for a few weeks now.

And now, according to German journalist Kerry Hau, Palhinha ‘can now imagine’ leaving Munich this summer as Spurs push for him.

Tottenham are holding talks to sign Palhinha and they favour a loan deal for the former Fulham man.

Competition Appearances Bundesliga 17 Champions League 5 German Cup 2 FIFA Club World Cup 1 Joao Palhinha at Bayern Munich last season

The Bavarians paid a massive €51m to Fulham last summer, but that move did not pay off at all, as Palhinha played under 1,000 minutes all season.

Vincent Kompany does not see him as a part of his future plans at the Allianz Arena and could be on his way out of the club by next month.

Spurs are looking for a loan for now, but it remains to be seen if Bayern Munich are willing to entertain anything other than a permanent sale for the 30-year-old.

Palhinha was a stalwart at Craven Cottage during his two-year spell and Spurs are hoping that they can get that player for the upcoming season.