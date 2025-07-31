David Balogh/Getty Images

Rangers face competition from the MLS for the signature of Israel striker Dor Turgeman this summer.

The Gers could experience real change in their attacking options before the transfer window closes, with Hamza Igamane, Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo all linked with an exit from Ibrox; Igamane especially is in demand.

Rangers do not want to be left without enough attackers to tackle the season ahead and have been looking at options in the transfer market to be able to react quickly if needed.

They have taken note of Turgeman’s form for Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he scored 20 goals across all competitions last season and he is very much on the Gers’ radar.

Rangers though are not the only team interested in the Israeli and, according to American journalist Tom Bogert, MLS side New England Revolution are keen.

New England Revolution sit just eleventh in the 15-team Eastern Conference in the MLS and scoring goals has been an issue.

The Revs have managed just 31 goals in their 24 MLS games so far, a total which is lower than all the sides above them in the standings.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

Joining Rangers would hand Turgeman the chance to play in Europe this season, with the Gers guaranteed to at least be in the Europa League.

Turgeman has already been in European action this season, turning out for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Israelis suffered a quick exit in the second qualifying round when they came off worse against Cypriot side Pafos FC.

Pafos made a real splash in the Conference League last season and their former boss told us how impressed he was with their development.

Having ended Turgeman’s taste of Europe early, they could have done Rangers a favour as moving to Ibrox would give the Israeli attacker a second bite at the cherry.