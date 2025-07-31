Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City have seen a bid knocked back by Wycombe Wanderers for Richard Kone, but they are leading the chase ahead of Championship rivals Preston North End and Wrexham after putting in a fresh offer.

The Chairboys’ hitman has attracted the interest of a host of clubs this summer following his impressive last season at the League One club.

He scored 21 goals in 52 games in the recent campaign, clocking more than 3,200 minutes in the process and was picked out by former EFL star Adrian Clarke as someone who could help Wycombe to promotion, something that ultimately did not happen.

The Ivorian striker’s performances have attracted clubs all around, as Belgian side Union SG and Ligue 1 side Toulouse are keen.

The French side even made an offer for Kone, which the League One side rejected; the Chairboys also turned down a bid from Preston North End.

Fellow Championship side Swans also submitted a bid for the in-demand striker, but Wycombe rejected that bid as well, according to journalist Tom Coleman.

Even though their offer has been turned down, the Welsh outfit appear to be leading the race for the 22-year-old frontman as they have gone back with a fresh bid of around £4.5m.

Club scored against Wrexham Northampton Town Barnsley (three) Peterborough United (four) Stockport County (two) Lincoln City Stevenage (two) Charlton Athletic Blackpool Mansfield Town Rotherham United Clubs Richard Kone scored against in League One last term

Swansea have yet to hear back from Wycombe on their latest offer.

Championship new boys Wrexham are also keen on the Ivorian, who the Red Dragons are targeting to be part of their ambitious project.

It was suggested on Wednesday that Wycombe want more than £5m for the in-demand goalscorer and Swansea will hope £4.5m does the trick.

Now that Wycombe have a bidding war on for Kone, it remains to be seen who will get their hands on the Ivorian in the ongoing window.

Kone has seen a great rise in his quality over the last year, as he only played non-league football before he joined Wycombe last year following an extended trial.