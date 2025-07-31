Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain and talks are under way to see if a deal is possible.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is desperate to add to his attacking options in the coming weeks and the club have been linked with a host of options.

Frank has fancied his former charge at Brentford, Yoane Wissa, but the Bees have been blocking an exit due to having already lost Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United.

Now Spurs are looking towards doing a deal to land Muani, who has been tipped to move on from PSG this summer as he is surplus to requirements.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Spurs have opened talks with PSG over Muani and are in a position to pay a transfer fee to snap him up permanently now.

That is something which appeals to the French giants and reigning European champions, whereas Juventus, who want Muani back following his loan stint, are favouring a fresh loan.

Juventus would like the striker to return to Turin on loan with an obligation to buy.

Player To Fee Harry Kane Bayern Munich £100m Gareth Bale Real Madrid £86.3m Kyle Walker Manchester City £45m Luka Modric Real Madrid £33m Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United £30.75m Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s top 5 record sale transfers

Tottenham are not the only Premier League side showing interest in the striker though as Manchester United and Newcastle United have made enquiries.

While Muani would like to head back to Juventus, the lack of movement on an agreement between the two clubs looks a serious issue.

Tottenham, who can offer Muani the chance to play in the Champions League next season, also have other attacking irons in the fire.

They are keen on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and have been exploring a deal for a player that Los Blancos will sell for €90m.

However, Rodrygo could yet stay put and if he does move, then his preference would be to join Liverpool.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, Spurs boss Frank will be keen to see his side move decisively and not leave key business until the last minute.