Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Roma will not give any discounts on striker Artem Dovbyk, who is being tracked by Leeds United and West Ham United as they seek ‘to avoid capital losses’ on any deal.

Leeds have brought in a host of new faces, but Daniel Farke feels they need to add more to their squad to boost Premier League survival chances.

They have added Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to their centre-back options and have brought in a new custodian in the form of Lucas Perri from Lyon.

Farke has now shifted his attention to Leeds’ attacking department and on Wednesday the Whites held a meeting with Crystal Palace target Bilal El Khannouss’s camp, assuring them that they are ready to activate his clause.

The Yorkshire giants are also keen on signing a striker, considered essential and, along with West Ham, are tracking the situation of Roma hitman Dovbyk.

Graham Potter’s West Ham side have had a quiet transfer window so far, but a striker is on their agenda and they have been looking in Italy.

Roberto Piccoli is a player they are claimed to have accelerated for, while they also admire Sassuolo’s Andrea Pinamonti.

Roma signed Dovbyk from Girona last summer by paying a hefty fee and despite netting 17 goals last season, they do not consider the frontman to be unsellable.

Competition Details Serie A 32 apps, 12 goals, 3 assists Europa League 11 apps, 2 goals, 1 assist Coppa Italia 2 apps, 3 goals Artem Dovbyk last season

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), while Roma could sell Dovbyk, they are not interested in offering any discounts.

Ten per cent of any fee would need to go to the striker’s former club Girona and Roma want ‘to avoid capital losses’ on any deal.

That means Giallorossi need to earn at least €38m from the sale of the player.

Newcastle United are also suggested to be a possible destination for the striker as might lose their frontman, Alexander Isak, to Liverpool, as former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that the Reds might submit a bid in the region of £130m.

The Magpies are looking to line up a replacement and they are competing against Manchester United for the signature of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle entering the race for the Roma striker could provide serious competition to West Ham and Leeds, as the Tyneside outfit can offer him Champions League football.

As the transfer window is set to enter the final month, the race for Dovbyk’s signature could heat up, with Roma determined if he is sold then they will get the fee they need.