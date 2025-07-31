Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Juventus are ‘evaluating alternatives’ to Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand and Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma is on their radar.

Spurs signed the 28-year-old defensive midfielder from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2022 and he as made 100 appearances for Tottenham so far.

Last season, Bissouma made only 16 starts in the league for Spurs and he has struggled to make himself indispensable, with former Spurs star Jamie O’Hara remarking on a form dip last year.

Bissouma has gathered interest from European outfits this summer and Turkish giants Fenerbahce are keen, having even sent a representative to speak to Tottenham about him in early July.

Now the midfielder could well have another option this summer in the shape of Juventus.

Juventus want to introduce more physicality into their midfield department and Douglas Luiz could well leave, meaning they would be a player short.

Sporting Lisbon’s Hjulmand is the man that Juventus ideally want and they do have an agreement on personal terms with him.

However, Sporting Lisbon want at least €50m to let him go, while Juventus will only go up to €40m.

Club Years Real Bamako 2014-2016 Lille 2016-2018 Brighton & Hove Albion 2018-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Yves Bissouma’s career history

And, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Juventus do see Bissouma as an alternative.

Wolves midfielder Andre is another alternative and Juventus have spoken to the Molineux outfit about him, but face needing to pay a ‘crazy’ price to land him.

Tottenham refused to look to sell Bissouma last summer, when Ange Postecoglou was in charge, but the story could be different this summer.

Thomas Frank is continuing to reshape the squad he inherited from Postecoglou and Spurs are likely to be busy in the final month of the transfer window.

Frank must also make sure the squad has the depth needed to cope with a guaranteed eight league phase games in the Champions League.