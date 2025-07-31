Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed the level of bid that Liverpool will put in for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak based on his information.

Liverpool have been hugely active in the transfer market this summer and the champions have won praise for the business they have done.

But they are not showing any signs of slowing down as the transfer window is set to enter the final month.

Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike, beating Newcastle to his signature, but now the chance to sign Isak has arisen, they are preparing a bid.

Newcastle tried to tie down Isak with a new contract, but the Swedish striker wants to leave and Liverpool are his preferred destination.

Newcastle now find themselves in a tricky situation, with Isak not travelling on their pre-season tour and training at his former club Real Sociedad.

Now former Bundesliga striker Fjortoft has explained the bid that Newcastle can expect to receive from Liverpool in the coming days.

Attacking option Mohamed Salah Cody Gakpo Hugo Ekitike Federico Chiesa Darwin Nunez Liverpool’s current attacking options

He wrote on X: “Re: Alexander Isak.

“Understand Liverpool could be willing to pay £120m+10m in bonuses.

“Newcastle don’t want to sell the player, but if they have to let Isak go, they want £150m.”

The Reds have sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, which has seen a fee of £65m flow into the coffers at Anfield.

Liverpool are expecting further departures, with Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa both expected to be offloaded; Chiesa has a handful of Serie A sides chasing him.

Newcastle, on the other hand have so far failed to land several of their targets; although they managed to land Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for a fee of £55m.

The Magpies have held talks with the camp of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, as they look at how they could replace Isak if he does go.