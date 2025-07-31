Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United are continuing negotiations with Championship side Leicester City in a bid to land goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Hammers boss Graham Potter wants another shot-stopper bringing through the door at the London Stadium after Lukasz Fabianski’s departure.

A number of goalkeepers have been looked at, including Parma custodian Zion Suzuki, but West Ham would need to offer over €20m to be able to get their hands on the Japan international.

Leicester goalkeeper Hermansen has emerged as a viable option for West Ham and, according to ExWHUemployee, talks between the two clubs are continuing.

The 25-year-old custodian made 27 appearances for Leicester over the course of last term’s doomed Premier League campaign.

And during those games, the Dane kept only a solitary clean sheet.

Hermansen played in both Leicester’s games against West Ham, giving the Hammers’ talent spotters every opportunity to run the rule over him.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

West Ham will be looking to crank up their transfer business over the course of the next month after struggling to hand Potter new weapons.

The Hammers have a host of attackers under consideration, including Roma’s Artem Dovbyk and also Benfica winger Kerem Akturkoglu.

Out-of-favour Juventus defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz is also on West Ham’s radar, with intermediaries working hard to move on the former Aston Villa man.

Leicester snapped Hermansen up from Danish giants Brondby in the summer of 2023, with the goalkeeper putting pen to paper to a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Despite being on the books at a Premier League club and also playing in the world’s top league, Hermansen has not yet managed to win his first senior Denmark cap.

That is something the 25-year-old will surely be bidding the change next season, making his next move crucial.