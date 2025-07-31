Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Championship new boys Wrexham have made a solid move for Leicester City defender Conor Coady, who has been on Rangers‘ radar this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Red Dragons find themselves in the Championship after achieving three promotions on the bounce and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Phil Parkinson’s side have already strengthened with quality players as Ryan Hardie, Liberato Cacace, George Thomason, Danny Ward, Josh Windass and Lewis O’Brien have been brought in.

However, they are aiming to add experience to their backline as they were keen on Aaron Cresswell, who ended up joining Stoke City instead.

In recent days, they have shown interest in Leicester’s 32-year-old defender Coady, who is vastly experienced.

And now they have taken a firm step towards the former England defender, as they have made an offer of around £2m to the Foxes for him.

He has close to 200 Premier League and 200 Championship appearances to his name, and could prove to be a huge coup for Wrexham.

Arrival From Liberato Cacace Empoli George Thomason Bolton Wanderers Ryan Hardie Plymouth Argyle Danny Ward Leicester City Josh Windass Sheffield Wednesday Lewis O’Brien Nottingham Forest Wrexham’s arrivals so far this summer

Coady is in his final year of contract at the King Power Stadium and it remains to be seen if Wrexham’s offer is enough to convince Leicester.

He has been consistently linked with a potential move north of the border to Russell Martin’s Rangers side.

Despite a lack of movement on that front, it has been suggested that Coady remains an option for the Gers.

If Rangers do want to proceed though then they will have to move quickly, as Wrexham have fired the first shot.

Wrexham are also trying to sign a quality forward as well, as Kieffer Moore, Richard Kone and Patrick Bamford are on their radar in the window.

An issue with Bamford has been his wages, while there is fierce competition for Kone.

Wrexham are due to kick off their Championship campaign by facing Southampton on 9th August.