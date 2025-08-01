Michael Steele/Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers are amongst the clubs looking at Monaco defender Kassoum Ouattara and have ‘contacted the player’s agent to express their interest’.

Both Scottish Premiership giants are operating player trading models, though Celtic have been much more successful at it than Rangers.

Now the pair are looking towards France Under-21 international Ouattara, who turned 20 only last October but has already played 33 first-team matches for Monaco.

Before signing for Monaco, he had also played first-team football with Ligue 2 side Amiens.

Scouts from around Europe have identified potential in him and efforts are on to lure him away from Monaco.

Augsburg, Torino, PSV Eindhoven, Toulouse and Metz are all keen on signing the left-back this summer.

Celtic and Rangers are also in the mix and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, have contacted Ouattara’s agent to express their interest in him.

Monaco are ‘not particularly keen’ on letting him leave the club on a loan deal and would prefer a permanent transfer.

Club Years Amiens 2021-2023 Monaco 2023- Kassoum Oattara’s career history

At just 20 years old, Celtic and Rangers are likely to view Ouattara as someone they can develop and then potentially sell on for big money.

However, at Celtic, Ouattara is most likely to be manager Brendan Rodgers’ second choice behind Kieran Tierney – a possibility he will have to take into consideration.

With rivals Rangers too he could find himself as a backup option, with Max Aarons having been deployed as a left-back.

Ridvan Yilmaz is also on the books and he was left unhappy with Aarons was given his number 3 shirt this summer.

Yilmaz’s situation has not gone unnoticed and he has interest from his homeland Turkey, where Besiktas have been looking to do a deal to sign him.

Offloading Yilmaz would make room for Ouattara.