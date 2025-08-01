Simone Arveda/Getty Images

West Ham United and Crystal Palace ‘are still monitoring’ the situation of Genoa’s Koni De Winter, who is now a ‘concrete option’ for Sporting Lisbon if they lose Ousmane Diomande this summer.

The Belgian came through Serie A giants Juventus’ youth ranks, but he has really risen to prominence playing for former Eagles boss Patrick Vieira at Genoa.

De Winter joined Il Grifone last summer on a permanent deal and his performances have attracted multiple clubs in the ongoing window.

Clubs from the Premier League have shown special interest in him, as Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur have been keen; Spurs asked about him last month.

Palace even had a deal lined up that De Winter stalled on due to not knowing which European competition they will be playing in.

His agent Fabrizio Lioi also revealed that De Winter rejected a ‘monstrous’ offer from Saudi Arabia as he intends to keep playing in Europe.

Now, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, De Winter is a ‘concrete option’ for Sporting Lisbon, who could make a move for him if Diomande leaves the club.

Diomande was linked with Crystal Palace earlier this summer and Oliver Glasner wants centre-backs.

Level Years Belgium U15s 2017 Belgium U16s 2017 Belgium U18s 2019 Belgium U19s 2019-2020 Belgium U21s 2021-2023 Belgium 2024- Belgium levels Koni De Winter has been capped at

West Ham and Crystal Palace are still in the mix though as they ‘are still monitoring the situation’ regarding De Winter; Bournemouth are also keen.

Palace skipper Marc Guehi has been expected to leave Selhurst Park, which would increase Glasner’s need for centre-backs.

Fellow Premier League club Bournemouth, who have lost Dean Huijsen and could be losing Ilia Zabarnyi, may step up their interest, though they are concerned about Genoa’s demands.

Except for a hamstring injury last season, the Belgium international started 23 Serie A games for Genoa and is seen as an important player for the team.

Juventus have kept a 25 per cent sell-on clause for the defender and Genoa are not expected to give any discounts to his suitors.