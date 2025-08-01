David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest star Carlos Miguel ‘is not considering’ a move back to Brazil at the moment as his preference is to stay in England.

The Tricky Trees in recent seasons have brought in a host of players from South America, and last summer, they signed 26-year-old shot-stopper Miguel to deputise for Matz Sels.

He landed from Corinthians, who were left deeply unhappy with the release clause Nottingham Forest were able to trigger to get him.

The shot-stopper was dubbed ‘little, tiny’ by a Brazilian journalist before he moved to England.

Miguel, however, made just three appearances, all of them coming in cup competitions, the last of which came against Exeter City in the FA Cup in February.

Now his time at City Ground might come to an end after only one year, as Nottingham Forest have told him to find a club in the ongoing window.

Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper who will be able to provide competition to Selz and Miguel is not in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans for the upcoming season.

Forest did not include the 26-year-old goalkeeper in their pre-season squad and they are actively looking for a second-choice shot stopper.

Miguel has a decision to make and, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, the Tricky Trees outcast is not considering a move back to Brazil, as his priority remains to stay in Europe.

Club Years Internacional 2018-2021 Santa Cruz (loan) 2020 Boa Esporte (loan) 2021 Corinthians 2021-2024 Nottingham Forest 2024- Carlos Miguel’s career history

His preference is to play in England, but it is unclear whether there are any takers for Miguel, who joined Forest from Corinthians.

Nottingham Forest beat off competition from West Ham to land Miguel by convincing him to join and triggered his €4m release clause.

Corinthians worked overtime to convince him to stay, but their words fell on deaf ears as he made a move that the fanbase of the Brazilian outfit did not take well.

Miguel has yet to make a Premier League appearance despite spending one year with the club and it remains to be seen whether he will get suitors in the top flight in the ongoing window.

Ironically, West Ham are now looking for a goalkeeper.