Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has not agreed to buy Brazilian club Botafogo, despite reports suggesting he is closing in on a deal to acquire the Brazilian outfit.

The Greek businessman bought the English club back in 2017 from the previous owners, the Al-Hasawi family.

However, Nottingham Forest are not the only club he owns, as Portuguese side Rio Ave and Greek outfit Olympiacos are also under his ownership.

And recently, Brazilian reports suggested that the 58-year-old is all set to buy Brazilian club Botafogo, which would be added to his multi-club model.

However, according to journalist Rob Dorsett, talk about Marinkais agreeing to buy Botafogo is ‘not true’.

The Tricky Trees have started a trend of looking at Brazilian clubs to recruit players for their team in recent years.

Murillo and Carlos Miguel came from Brazil, while Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus joined them this summer from Botafogo.

Club Country Olympiacos Greece Nottingham Forest England Rio Ave Portugal Marinakis’ clubs

Brazilian goalkeeper Miguel, though, will need to find a new club now, as Forest want to offload him this summer.

Buying Botafogo could have been an interesting move as it would place the Forest owner directly in the Brazilian market and could have benefited the Tricky Trees.

Manchester City and Chelsea are some of the clubs whose owners operate a multi-club model, while Liverpool are looking to enter the mix.

The Greek businessman is known for his fierce nature, as he has shown his authority to keep Morgan Gibbs-White by giving him a new contract.

It would not come as a surprise if the 58-year-old does make a move in the future to own a Brazilian football club.

For now though, an agreement for him to take over Botafogo does not look to be on the cards.