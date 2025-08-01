Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s interest in AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah is ‘more concrete than ever’ and an offer may be made in the coming days.

After selling Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, the Tricky Trees have silently gone about their business to get their house in order.

They have tied down Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Morgan Gibbs-White with a new contract and have just confirmed the capture of Dan Ndoye from Bologna.

A striker, Igor Jesus and a central defender, Jair Cunha, have also been signed from Brazilian outfit Botafogo, as Forest continue to shop in South America.

Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel though, who arrived from Brazil last summer, has been told to find a new club.

Now, Nuno Espirito Santo and his recruitment team have turned their attention towards a central midfielder.

AC Milan’s 22-year-old star Musah has managed to catch the attention of the Nottingham Forest scouts.

They have kept him in check for quite some time and now concrete steps are being taken to take him to the City Ground.

Club Years Valencia 2019-2023 AC Milan 2023- Yunus Musah’s career history

According to Italian journalist Luca Bianchin, the interest is ‘more concrete than ever’ and contacts have been established in recent days.

It is suggested that it is possible that ‘an offer’ will soon be sent to AC Milan for their consideration.

Musah played 40 matches overall for AC Milan last season, setting up three goals for his team-mates.

A United States international, the midfielder joined the Rossoneri from Spanish side Valencia in 2023.

Forest have also been working on a move for Manchester City’s young playmaker James McAtee, who is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer in search of regular first-team action.

At present though, Nottingham Forest do not want to meet Manchester City’s asking price after seeing an offer turned down.