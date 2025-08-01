Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Cagliari striker Nik Prelec is set to leave Serie A to join Championship side Oxford United on a season-long loan deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After Gary Rowett kept them alive in the Championship last season, Oxford United are aiming to kick on in the new campaign.

They have signed three players so far in the shape of Luke Harris, Brodie Spencer and Brian De Keersmaecker and are now adding to that number.

A striker is on the agenda and the club have been working to try to bring in Cagliari’s attacker Prelec, amid competition from Germany.

Cagliari’s 24-year-old striker now is on his way to the Kassam Stadium to bolster Rowett’s options in the final third of the pitch.

There had been competition for him from German 2. Bundesliga side FC Magdeburg but it now appears that Oxford United have left them behind.

The player is joining Oxford from Cagliari on an initial loan deal, but it will also contain an obligation to buy and therefore is effectively a permanent move.

Game Competition Portsmouth (H) Championship Colchester United (H) EFL Cup Hull City (A) Championship Oxford United’s first three games

Prelec will be looking to hit the ground running, especially with the new Championship season looming on the horizon.

The former Slovenian Under-21 international spent last season away from Cagliari in the Austrian Bundesliga at Austria Vienna, scoring nine goals and setting up four more in 38 appearances overall.

Oxford United recently chased Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon, but he eventually decided to join Bolton Wanderers.

Oxford United play their first match of the new season against Portsmouth on 9th August and it remains to be seen whether Prelec leads the line in that match for Rowett’s men.