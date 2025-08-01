George Wood/Getty Images

Newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk have reached an agreement with Championship outfit Sheffield United to take goalkeeper Ivo Grbic on loan.

The 29-year-old was signed by the Blades from Atletico Madrid in January last year, while Sheffield United were still playing in the Premier League.

Despite being manager Chris Wilder’s first-choice between the sticks initially, he was dropped to the bench following a few disappointing performances.

In the summer of 2024, he was sent out on loan to Turkey with Caykur Rizespor.

After featuring 23 times for the Turkish side, he is back at his parent club and is awaiting clarity on his future, which now looks to be away from Bramall Lane.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, newly-promoted Super Lig outfit Fatih Karagumruk have reached an agreement with Sheffield United for the goalkeeper.

The former Croatian international is set to join the Turkish Super Lig side on loan for the season.

Game Competition Bristol City (H) Championship Birmingham City (A) EFL Cup Swansea City (A) Championship Sheffield United’s first three games

Whether that move will include an option to buy remains to be seen, but Grbic is leaving the Blades once again.

Following their failure to clinch promotion to the top-flight, Sheffield United have a crucial season up ahead as they go at it yet again on 9th August against Bristol City.

Sheffield United are set to lose striker Kieffer Moore to Wrexham but want a replacement in through the Bramall Lane door before sanctioning an exit.

They are currently in talks with Oli McBurnie, who previously played for Sheffield United.

He is seen as a natural replacement for Moore, but the Blades face competition for his signature and are likely to have alternative options in mind.