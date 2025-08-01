Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United and Mads Hermansen are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms and now Leicester City and the Hammers could have positive discussions.

Following long-standing Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski’s departure upon his contract expiry, the Irons have been looking for a replacement.

They have kept multiple options open, as they are looking to go for the best deal that will benefit them.

Parma’s Zion Suzuki, valued at €20m, Botafogo’s John Victor, and Leicester’s Hermansen are the leading names on their list.

West Ham have even made an €8m bid for the Botafogo shot-stopper, which is expected to be rejected by the Brazilian outfit.

They are focusing on Hermansen too, as a personal agreement is all but done between the goalkeeper and West Ham, according to Danish outlet Bold.

Now the transfer depends on the conversations between the Hammers and the Foxes for a potential move for the 25-year-old.

Goalkeeper Age Alphonse Areola 32 Wes Foderingham 34 Krisztian Hegyi 22 West Ham United’s first team goalkeepers

It has been suggested that the Premier League club and the Championship club are expected to have positive negotiations.

The Hammers have been continuing talks with Leicester as they work to sign the former Denmark youth international.

If the player fully agrees to make a move to the Hammers, that could play a massive part in Leicester approving his transfer.

The Dane has made 72 appearances in his two-year spell at the King Power since he made his move from Brondby, and his contract still has three years left on it.

All eyes will be on the Hammers to see when they make a move for the 25-year-old, as the goalkeeper appears to be open to making a move.

West Ham will also want the situation resolving quickly as they bid to add a goalkeeper before the new Premier League campaign kicks off.