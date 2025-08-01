Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Romano Schmid’s team-mate, Marco Freidl, has admitted that the entirety of the Werder Bremen side do not want him to leave, amid the player being linked with Aston Villa and West Ham United.

The Austria attacking midfielder is attracting transfer interest from several clubs on the back of a strong Bundesliga campaign for Werder Bremen last term.

Schmid has been at the German club since 2019, having joined from Red Bull Salzburg, and has made more than 150 appearances for Werder Bremen.

In the previous campaign, he scored five times and provided six assists in 35 all competition games, which has not gone unnoticed.

Premier League clubs, in the shape of Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham, have shown interest in the Austria international.

Werder Bremen’s 27-year-old left-back Friedl opened up about a potential departure of Schmid, and made it clear that he, alongside his other team-mates, do not want to see the 25-year-old leave.

“The fact is, I, and I speak for the entire team, very much want him to stay here”, Friedl said via German outlet Deichstube about the Austrian.

Club Years Sturm Graz 2017 Red Bull Salzburg 2017-2019 Liefering (loan) 2017-2018 Werder Bremen 2019- Wolfsburger (loan) 2019 Wolfsburger (loan) 2019-2020 Romano Schmid’s career history

However, the Werder Bremen star is well aware that nothing is guaranteed in the transfer market and anything can happen very quickly.

“In football, things often move quickly; a lot can happen”, added the 27-year-old.

It was suggested that the Bundesliga side want €20m to let the Austria attacking midfielder go this summer.

Schmid has never played outside Austria and Germany in his career so far and a potential move to the Premier League could be an exciting prospect for him.

However, both Aston Villa and West Ham have watched their cash this summer, with Villa keen to abide by financial rules, while the Hammers needed the sale of Mohammed Kudus just to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf.

They even agreed to a higher-than-usual clause as part of the deal for the defender.

There is time for both sides to make a firm move, but Werder Bremen may want to sign a replacement.